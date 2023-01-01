2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 7 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9563782

9563782 Stock #: 17P026

17P026 VIN: 5XYZUDLB0HG401781

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray[Platinum Graphite]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17P026

Mileage 79,717 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.