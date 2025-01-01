Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

156,369 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12226497

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Contact Seller

Used
156,369KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDS2HW557807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Billet Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 179960
  • Mileage 156,369 KM

