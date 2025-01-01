$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
Used
156,369KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDS2HW557807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Billet Metallic]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 179960
- Mileage 156,369 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
