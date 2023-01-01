Menu
2017 Kia Forte

18,990 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

LX

2017 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

18,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10446810
  • Stock #: 178390
  • VIN: 3KPFK4A77HE024760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,990 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory