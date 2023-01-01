$120,680+ tax & licensing
587-872-7756
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
$120,680
- Listing ID: 10087356
- Stock #: P5360A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Palladium Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,804 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded with all the features you want in an iconic luxury SUV and more, including all wheel drive and dual DVD players, this top of the line Mercedes G-Class is bound to turn heads! Heated and cooled power adjustable diamond stitched leather seats, heated rear seats, dual zone climate controls and a power sunroof ensure you always stay comfortable. Convenience features include remote entry, heated power folding mirrors with blind spot alert, cruise control, park assist, automatic Xenon headlights, memory driver and passenger front seats and a Harman/Kardon sound system. The vehicle's head unit allows for hands free calling via Bluetooth connectivity, while also showing the vehicle's navigation system and backup camera for everyday peace of mind. Under the hood sits a bi-turbo 5.5L V8 engine that produces 563 horsepower and 561 foot pounds of torque that allows this SUV to reach a 0-60 MPH time of 5.3 seconds!
Vehicle Features
