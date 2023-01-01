Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

27,804 KM

Details Description Features

$120,680

+ tax & licensing
$120,680

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$120,680

+ taxes & licensing

27,804KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: P5360A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,804 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded with all the features you want in an iconic luxury SUV and more, including all wheel drive and dual DVD players, this top of the line Mercedes G-Class is bound to turn heads! Heated and cooled power adjustable diamond stitched leather seats, heated rear seats, dual zone climate controls and a power sunroof ensure you always stay comfortable. Convenience features include remote entry, heated power folding mirrors with blind spot alert, cruise control, park assist, automatic Xenon headlights, memory driver and passenger front seats and a Harman/Kardon sound system. The vehicle's head unit allows for hands free calling via Bluetooth connectivity, while also showing the vehicle's navigation system and backup camera for everyday peace of mind. Under the hood sits a bi-turbo 5.5L V8 engine that produces 563 horsepower and 561 foot pounds of torque that allows this SUV to reach a 0-60 MPH time of 5.3 seconds!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

