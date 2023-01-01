$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Maxima
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
162,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AA6AP9HC417021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue[Deep Blue Pearl]
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 171679
- Mileage 162,720 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
