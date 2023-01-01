Menu
2017 Nissan Qashqai

75,724 KM

Details Description Features

$25,895

+ tax & licensing
S

Location

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

75,724KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  VIN: JN1BJ1CR5HW123990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Mileage 75,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected, ALL Work Complete and Included in Price! All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Cloth Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors, A/C, Rear Air Vents, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Halogen Headlights, Trunk Privacy Cover, AWD Lock Mode, ECO Mode, Rear Window Defrost, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-8409

This 2017 Nissan Qashqai S AWD that's street savvy and road trip ready in Magnetic Black! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that puts 141hp at your command with its seamless CVT for super easy passing. This All Wheel Drive SUV provides a fantastic driving experience with near 8.1L/100km on the highway plus the ability to look good anywhere. Sleek and modern, this Qashqai S has been carefully crafted inside and out. Check out the confident stance and overall wow factor with distinct wheels and LED daytime running lights.

Inside the S trim, enjoy Quick Comfort heated front seats, the advanced drive assist display, AM/FM/CD with a colour display, Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, and more. Enjoy room for 5, the cabin is well-designed with everything you need perfectly in place.

Your safety is the top priority, so this Qashqai also features a rearview monitor, advanced airbags, ABS, and a tire-pressure monitor. You desire a dynamic blend of efficiency, style, and security for the ever-changing roads of life, and this Qashqai S more than delivers! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-8409

3rd party listings such as Kijiji, AutoTrader, CarGurus etc. may not correctly reflect our pricing structure. Please refer to Park Mazda dot ca for the most up to date pricing and purchase options.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats
60/40 Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Halogen Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Cloth Upholstery

Additional Features

Hard Top
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
USB Input
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline

