2017 Nissan Qashqai
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,724 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Inspected, ALL Work Complete and Included in Price! All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Cloth Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors, A/C, Rear Air Vents, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Halogen Headlights, Trunk Privacy Cover, AWD Lock Mode, ECO Mode, Rear Window Defrost, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-8409
This 2017 Nissan Qashqai S AWD that's street savvy and road trip ready in Magnetic Black! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that puts 141hp at your command with its seamless CVT for super easy passing. This All Wheel Drive SUV provides a fantastic driving experience with near 8.1L/100km on the highway plus the ability to look good anywhere. Sleek and modern, this Qashqai S has been carefully crafted inside and out. Check out the confident stance and overall wow factor with distinct wheels and LED daytime running lights.
Inside the S trim, enjoy Quick Comfort heated front seats, the advanced drive assist display, AM/FM/CD with a colour display, Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, and more. Enjoy room for 5, the cabin is well-designed with everything you need perfectly in place.
Your safety is the top priority, so this Qashqai also features a rearview monitor, advanced airbags, ABS, and a tire-pressure monitor. You desire a dynamic blend of efficiency, style, and security for the ever-changing roads of life, and this Qashqai S more than delivers! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-8409
3rd party listings such as Kijiji, AutoTrader, CarGurus etc. may not correctly reflect our pricing structure. Please refer to Park Mazda dot ca for the most up to date pricing and purchase options.
