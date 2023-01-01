$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 8 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10093254

10093254 Stock #: 177977

177977 VIN: 1C6RR7NTXHS767516

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver[Bright Silver Metallic]

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 177977

Mileage 75,804 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.