2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,283KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4884159
  • Stock #: 171773
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT9HS784552
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Alberta Truck. One Owner. Bluetooth, Backup Cam, NAV, Remote Start, Leather/Cloth Combo Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Driver's Seat, Moonroof, Trailer Tow Pkg w/ Trailer Braking Controls, Spray-On Box Liner, OEM Running Boards, 20" Black Wheels, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, LED Taillights, Fog Lights, Power Adjustable Pedals, Alpine Stereo, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Garage Door Opener, Black Graphics, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

This 2017 RAM 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4X4 inspires confidence in Sublime Green. and is in it for the long haul! Driven by a proven 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 that offers 395hp while connected to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission to provide ample power and take you further down the road with confidence. This Four Wheel Drive scores near approximately 11.8L/100km and is the epitome of proven performance and is certainly up to the task of taking on your big jobs! Add some extra swagger to your day with the Sport that commands the road with huge wheels, sport tail lamps, and bi-function projector headlamps.

There's a wealth of amenities waiting to spoil you in the Sport such as heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, and a universal garage door opener. As you command the road, you can also maintain a seamless connection thanks to Uconnect touchscreen infotainment, navigation, available satellite radio, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, smartphone integration, and even available WiFi.

This RAM 1500 has undergone rigorous testing and offers priceless peace of mind with a backup camera, stability control, trailer-sway control, dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. Climb inside this Sport and reward yourself with its legendary performance, capability, and comfort. Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • remote start
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 60/40 Split Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • MOONROOF
Exterior
  • Halogen Headlights
  • Running Boards -OEM
  • Tube Running Boards -OEM
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • LED Taillights
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Spray-on Box Liner
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Intelligent Access
  • USB Input
  • Remote Engine Start -OEM
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Colored Alloy Wheels
  • Cloth / Leather Combination Upholstery
  • Driver Seat Lumbar

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

780-464-0668

Send A Message