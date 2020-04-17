Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control

Garage door opener

remote start

KEYLESS REMOTE

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Dual Zone Air Conditioning Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Power Driver Seat

60/40 Split Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows MOONROOF Exterior Halogen Headlights

Running Boards -OEM

Tube Running Boards -OEM

Additional Features Navigation System

BACKUP CAMERA

LED Taillights

Power Folding Mirrors

Spray-on Box Liner

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Electronic Climate Control

Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors

Driver Heated Seat

Passenger Heated Seat

Alarm Fob -OEM

Intelligent Access

USB Input

Remote Engine Start -OEM

Bluetooth Stereo Adapter

Gasoline

Colored Alloy Wheels

Cloth / Leather Combination Upholstery

Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.