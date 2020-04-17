983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
Alberta Truck. One Owner. Bluetooth, Backup Cam, NAV, Remote Start, Leather/Cloth Combo Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Driver's Seat, Moonroof, Trailer Tow Pkg w/ Trailer Braking Controls, Spray-On Box Liner, OEM Running Boards, 20" Black Wheels, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, LED Taillights, Fog Lights, Power Adjustable Pedals, Alpine Stereo, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Garage Door Opener, Black Graphics, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
This 2017 RAM 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4X4 inspires confidence in Sublime Green. and is in it for the long haul! Driven by a proven 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 that offers 395hp while connected to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission to provide ample power and take you further down the road with confidence. This Four Wheel Drive scores near approximately 11.8L/100km and is the epitome of proven performance and is certainly up to the task of taking on your big jobs! Add some extra swagger to your day with the Sport that commands the road with huge wheels, sport tail lamps, and bi-function projector headlamps.
There's a wealth of amenities waiting to spoil you in the Sport such as heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, and a universal garage door opener. As you command the road, you can also maintain a seamless connection thanks to Uconnect touchscreen infotainment, navigation, available satellite radio, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, smartphone integration, and even available WiFi.
This RAM 1500 has undergone rigorous testing and offers priceless peace of mind with a backup camera, stability control, trailer-sway control, dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. Climb inside this Sport and reward yourself with its legendary performance, capability, and comfort. Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
