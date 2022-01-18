2017 RAM 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 9 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8144134

8144134 Stock #: 175099

175099 VIN: 3C63R3DLXHG697958

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver[Bright Silver Metallic]

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 175099

Mileage 58,927 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.