2017 Toyota 4Runner

102,751 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2017 Toyota 4Runner

2017 Toyota 4Runner

Limited

2017 Toyota 4Runner

Limited

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

102,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10354542
  Stock #: 178300
  VIN: JTEBU5JR0H5432640

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black[Midnight Black Metallic]
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 178300
  • Mileage 102,751 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-XXXX

587-805-0370

