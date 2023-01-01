Menu
2017 Volkswagen Beetle

48,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

COUPE

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9447667
  • Stock #: 17P651
  • VIN: 3VWH17AT0HM600895

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 48,500 KM

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

