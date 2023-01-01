Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

101,869 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 10674039
  2. 10674039
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
101,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWDB7AJ1HM372853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Silk Blue Metallic]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 178258
  • Mileage 101,869 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 240,923 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan 14,479 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Infiniti QX60 WG for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2020 Infiniti QX60 WG 29,423 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Jetta