2018 Audi Q5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 , 6 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9930245

9930245 Stock #: 187715

187715 VIN: WA1BNAFY3J2212727

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue[Moonlight Blue Metallic]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 187715

Mileage 97,691 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.