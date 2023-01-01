Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

89,875 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

LT

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10605432
  • Stock #: 188569
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC2JG472636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Deep Ocean Blue Metallic]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,875 KM

