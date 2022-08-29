Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

118,710 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,710KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9059785
  • Stock #: 186148
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG0JR218361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 186148
  • Mileage 118,710 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Park Mazda

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

