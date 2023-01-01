$368,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Ferrari 488 Spider
| Capristo Exhaust | Front Suspension Lifter | Carbon Fiber Driving Zone + LEDS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rosso Corsa
- Interior Colour Nero
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 25,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Capristo Exhaust | Front Suspension Lifter | Carbon Fiber Driving Zone + LEDS**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle's Packages and Option's:Adaptive Front Lighting SystemBrake Calipers in Giallo ModenaCarbon Fiber Rear Air DuctsCarbon Fiber Driving Zone + LEDSCarbon Fiber Tunnel BridgeColoured Safety BeltsInner Colour Leather Lower Zone UpholsteryColour Upon Request for Central TunnelDaytona Style SeatsColour Upon Request for Lower DashboardElectric SeatsFront Suspension LifterEmbroidered Prancing Horse on HeadrestFloor Mats w/ Embroidered LogoScuderia Ferrari Shields on FenderRear Parking Camera20 inch Matt Grigio Corsa Painted Forged WheelsThis gorgeous 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider comes in the classic Rosso Corsa exterior color. Complementing it with the Nero interior. The Ferrari 488 Spider is based on the the 488 GTB. Gets the same style and aerodynamic overhaul. This impressive super-car comes with a twin turbo V8 engine, 660 horsepower + 672 newton meters in torque. The performance is just explosive.The 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider has a folding mental hardtop that stows in behind the rear seats with a push of a button. This unique super-car also comes with 3 stage wind deflector. When fully raised you get next to no buffering . Put down you get closer to that glorious twin-turbo V8. Also improved 7-speed twin clutch gearbox 30% faster up shifts 40% faster on down shifts. Seamless instant changes. With razor-sharp quick steering light and preciseness. The Ferrari 488 Spider is a class of it's own.This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
