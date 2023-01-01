Menu
2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

24,000 KM

$307,551

+ tax & licensing
$307,551

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-412-2251

2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

Capristo Exhaust | Front Suspension Lifter | Carbon Fiber Driving Zone + LEDS

2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

Capristo Exhaust | Front Suspension Lifter | Carbon Fiber Driving Zone + LEDS

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-412-2251

Sale

$307,551

+ taxes & licensing

24,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: SMC0207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rosso Corsa
  • Interior Colour Nero
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Capristo Exhaust | Front Suspension Lifter | Carbon Fiber Driving Zone + LEDS

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**

Vehicle's Packages and Option's:

Adaptive Front Lighting System

Brake Calipers in Giallo Modena

Carbon Fiber Rear Air Ducts

Carbon Fiber Driving Zone + LEDS

Carbon Fiber Tunnel Bridge

Coloured Safety Belts

Inner Colour Leather Lower Zone Upholstery

Colour Upon Request for Central Tunnel

Daytona Style Seats

Colour Upon Request for Lower Dashboard

Electric Seats

Front Suspension Lifter

Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrest

Floor Mats w/ Embroidered Logo

Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fender

Rear Parking Camera

20 inch Matt Grigio Corsa Painted Forged Wheels

This gorgeous 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider comes in the classic Rosso Corsa exterior color. Complementing it with the Nero interior. The Ferrari 488 Spider is based on the the 488 GTB. Gets the same style and aerodynamic overhaul. This impressive super-car comes with a twin turbo V8 engine, 660 horsepower + 672 newton meters in torque. The performance is just explosive.

The 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider has a folding mental hardtop that stows in behind the rear seats with a push of a button. This unique super-car also comes with 3 stage wind deflector. When fully raised you get next to no buffering . Put down you get closer to that glorious twin-turbo V8. Also improved 7-speed twin clutch gearbox 30% faster up shifts 40% faster on down shifts. Seamless instant changes. With razor-sharp quick steering light and preciseness. The Ferrari 488 Spider is a class of it's own.

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

