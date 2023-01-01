$307,551+ tax & licensing
2018 Ferrari 488 Spider
Capristo Exhaust | Front Suspension Lifter | Carbon Fiber Driving Zone + LEDS
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
- Listing ID: 9621778
- Stock #: SMC0207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rosso Corsa
- Interior Colour Nero
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 24,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Capristo Exhaust | Front Suspension Lifter | Carbon Fiber Driving Zone + LEDS
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**
Vehicle's Packages and Option's:
Adaptive Front Lighting System
Brake Calipers in Giallo Modena
Carbon Fiber Rear Air Ducts
Carbon Fiber Driving Zone + LEDS
Carbon Fiber Tunnel Bridge
Coloured Safety Belts
Inner Colour Leather Lower Zone Upholstery
Colour Upon Request for Central Tunnel
Daytona Style Seats
Colour Upon Request for Lower Dashboard
Electric Seats
Front Suspension Lifter
Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrest
Floor Mats w/ Embroidered Logo
Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fender
Rear Parking Camera
20 inch Matt Grigio Corsa Painted Forged Wheels
This gorgeous 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider comes in the classic Rosso Corsa exterior color. Complementing it with the Nero interior. The Ferrari 488 Spider is based on the the 488 GTB. Gets the same style and aerodynamic overhaul. This impressive super-car comes with a twin turbo V8 engine, 660 horsepower + 672 newton meters in torque. The performance is just explosive.
The 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider has a folding mental hardtop that stows in behind the rear seats with a push of a button. This unique super-car also comes with 3 stage wind deflector. When fully raised you get next to no buffering . Put down you get closer to that glorious twin-turbo V8. Also improved 7-speed twin clutch gearbox 30% faster up shifts 40% faster on down shifts. Seamless instant changes. With razor-sharp quick steering light and preciseness. The Ferrari 488 Spider is a class of it's own.
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
