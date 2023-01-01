$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 2 3 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10008255

10008255 Stock #: 187848

187848 VIN: 1FMCU0F74JUA45454

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Shadow Black]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 187848

Mileage 57,237 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.