2018 Ford Escape

57,237 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

S

2018 Ford Escape

S

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,237KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10008255
  Stock #: 187848
  VIN: 1FMCU0F74JUA45454

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black[Shadow Black]
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 57,237 KM

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

