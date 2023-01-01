$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10621146

10621146 Stock #: 188676

188676 VIN: 1FTEW1E51JFD35149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver[Ingot Silver Metallic]

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.