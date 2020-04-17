Menu
2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,610KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4884192
  • Stock #: 182116
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP2JKE88423
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Alberta Truck. Low KMS. Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Remote Keyless Entry, A/C, Painted Box, Front Bench Seat, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry Keypad, Cargo Lamp, AM/FM/CD/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

This proven 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4X4 is raring to go in Shadow Black! It's powered by a TurboCharged 2.7 EcoBoost V6 that offers an astonishing 325hp while connected to a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Own about any job in this Four Wheel Drive F-150 while securing near approximately 9.4L/100km on the road. Look good, feel great in this XLT that shines with a chrome grille and fog lights!

Open the door of this XLT, find that this is an intelligently designed vehicle that lets you work smarter. Supportive cloth seating, air-conditioning, power points, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, and an AM/FM/CD Stereo with auxiliary input lets you focus on the task at hand. You'll love that SYNC with AppLink provides everything you need to get in touch, be entertained and stay informed even in reverse with a backup camera.

Ford offers a lean muscular machine with a high-strength military grade aluminum-alloy body and a high-strength steel frame to provide peace of mind. F-150 takes care of you with ABS, stability/traction control, trailer sway control, and a multitude of airbags while exceeding expectations of performance, efficiency, and dependability. Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Vehicle was previously used as a rental vehicle and has been fully inspected and passed a mechanical fitness assessment at Park Mazda.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Bench Seat
  • 60/40 Split Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Halogen Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Keyless Entry Keypad
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • USB Input
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Auto Start Stop

