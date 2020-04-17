983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
780-464-0668
+ taxes & licensing
Alberta Truck. Low KMS. Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Remote Keyless Entry, A/C, Painted Box, Front Bench Seat, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry Keypad, Cargo Lamp, AM/FM/CD/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
This proven 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4X4 is raring to go in Shadow Black! It's powered by a TurboCharged 2.7 EcoBoost V6 that offers an astonishing 325hp while connected to a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Own about any job in this Four Wheel Drive F-150 while securing near approximately 9.4L/100km on the road. Look good, feel great in this XLT that shines with a chrome grille and fog lights!
Open the door of this XLT, find that this is an intelligently designed vehicle that lets you work smarter. Supportive cloth seating, air-conditioning, power points, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, and an AM/FM/CD Stereo with auxiliary input lets you focus on the task at hand. You'll love that SYNC with AppLink provides everything you need to get in touch, be entertained and stay informed even in reverse with a backup camera.
Ford offers a lean muscular machine with a high-strength military grade aluminum-alloy body and a high-strength steel frame to provide peace of mind. F-150 takes care of you with ABS, stability/traction control, trailer sway control, and a multitude of airbags while exceeding expectations of performance, efficiency, and dependability. Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
Vehicle was previously used as a rental vehicle and has been fully inspected and passed a mechanical fitness assessment at Park Mazda.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5