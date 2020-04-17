Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

KEYLESS REMOTE

Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats

Bench Seat

60/40 Split Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Halogen Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA

Keyless Entry Keypad

Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors

Alarm Fob -OEM

USB Input

Bluetooth Stereo Adapter

Gasoline

Auto Start Stop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.