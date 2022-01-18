Menu
2018 Ford F-250

89,852 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2018 Ford F-250

2018 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

2018 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  8144107
  2. 8144107
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,852KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8144107
  • Stock #: 185098
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT4JEB61696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Shadow Black]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 185098
  • Mileage 89,852 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

