2018 GMC Sierra 1500

13,800 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

13,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8509043
  • Stock #: 185510
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC2JG212174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Onyx Black]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 185510
  • Mileage 13,800 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

