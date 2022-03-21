Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

106,817 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 8814992
  2. 8814992
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

106,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8814992
  • Stock #: 186012
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC2JG114097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 186012
  • Mileage 106,817 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

