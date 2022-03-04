Menu
2018 Honda Civic

70,180 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 8563445
  2. 8563445
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8563445
  • Stock #: 185119
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E53JH025166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Taffeta White]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,180 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

