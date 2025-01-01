Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda CR-V

183,414 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda CR-V

Watch This Vehicle
12095857

2018 Honda CR-V

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,414KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H89JH122548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Crystal Black Pearl]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 180190
  • Mileage 183,414 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2021 Mazda CX-5 37,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-9 KURO for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2023 Mazda CX-9 KURO 16,224 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis SEDAN for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2015 Hyundai Genesis SEDAN 85,967 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V