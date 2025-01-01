$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Hyundai Elantra
SEL
2018 Hyundai Elantra
SEL
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
227,676KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF2JU482395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Polar White]
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 180480
- Mileage 227,676 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Park Mazda
2024 GMC Terrain SLE AWD 8,170 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda CX-50 APEX EDN 9,017 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS 41,345 KM $33,950 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Park Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
Call Dealer
587-805-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Park Mazda
587-805-0370
2018 Hyundai Elantra