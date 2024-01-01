Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

158,628 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12050869

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 12050869
  2. 12050869
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,628KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMZUDLA9JH056351

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,628 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2021 Jeep Wrangler 55,187 KM $46,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Journey for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2012 Dodge Journey 162,894 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2023 Mazda CX-5 GX 59,348 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe