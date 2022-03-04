Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

62,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE SPORT

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 8509037
  2. 8509037
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8509037
  • Stock #: 185299
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLB5JH094006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Twilight Black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 185299
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Park Mazda

2014 RAM 1500
74,932 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford Mustang GT
 37 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee T...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory