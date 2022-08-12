2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 3 3 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8978110

8978110 Stock #: 186253

186253 VIN: 1C4RJFAG9JC183417

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 186253

Mileage 131,337 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.