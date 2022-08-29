2018 Kia Optima

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9205699

9205699 Stock #: 18P594

18P594 VIN: 5XXGT4L35JG179963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Ebony Black]

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 131,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.