2018 Kia Stinger
GT LIMITÉ
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
Used
75,738KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAE55LC0J6023798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Aurora Black]
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 180042
- Mileage 75,738 KM
2018 Kia Stinger