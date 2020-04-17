2018 Kia Stinger

Safety Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Rear Parking Aid Power Options Power Windows

Power Passenger Seat

Power Locks

POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel

Dual Zone Air Conditioning

Ambient Lighting Convenience Cruise Control

KEYLESS REMOTE Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

MEMORY SEAT

Power Driver Seat

60/40 Split Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Trim Leather upholstery Windows MOONROOF

Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA

LED Taillights

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

PADDLE SHIFTER

Electronic Climate Control

Blind spot sensor

Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors

Driver Heated Seat

Passenger Heated Seat

Passenger Seat Lumbar

Alarm Fob -OEM

Power Tilt Steering Wheel

Power Telescopic Steering

Intelligent Access

USB Input

Bluetooth Stereo Adapter

Gasoline

Rear cross traffic alert

Led Headlights

Auto Start Stop

Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.