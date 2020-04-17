983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Leather.
Discover excellence in the 2018 Kia Stinger GT AWD Sedan shown off in a brilliant Aurora Black Pearl! Powered by a 3.3 Liter TwinTurbo V6 that offers an astounding 365hp while perfectly paired with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Conquer the road in this All Wheel Drive GT with Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control and Mechanical Limited Slip Differential that dominate every corner of every turn and exceed your expectations, all while still scoring nearly approximately 9.4L/100km on the open road! Prepare to turn heads at every corner with an aggressive, glossy black front grille, Brembo brakes, distinct alloy wheels wrapped in grippy Michelin Pilot Sport tires and dual-lens full LED headlights and brake taillights.
Climb inside the cockpit-oriented cabin of the Stinger GT and prepare for take off when you wrap your hands around the leather, heated steering wheel with mounted paddle shifters that will make you smile with each shift! Enjoy top-shelf amenities like Bluetooth with wireless voice recognition, UVO with a vibrant 7-inch touchscreen display, a fabulous 9-speaker sound system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, satin chrome accent trim, a rear camera display and even a Smart Key with a pushbutton start that emphasizes the effortlessness and ease of this Kia.
This Stinger GT from KIA has safety as a top priority with advanced features such as cornering brake control, electronic stability control, brake fade compensation, hill start assist and an army of airbags all combined to enhance the well-being of your Kia and those on the road with you! This Sedan is a prime choice for your driving needs.
