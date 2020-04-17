Menu
2018 Kia Stinger

Gt Awd

2018 Kia Stinger

Gt Awd

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,071KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4884156
  • Stock #: 182107
  • VIN: KNAE35LC8J6035770
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Leather. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Discover excellence in the 2018 Kia Stinger GT AWD Sedan shown off in a brilliant Aurora Black Pearl! Powered by a 3.3 Liter TwinTurbo V6 that offers an astounding 365hp while perfectly paired with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Conquer the road in this All Wheel Drive GT with Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control and Mechanical Limited Slip Differential that dominate every corner of every turn and exceed your expectations, all while still scoring nearly approximately 9.4L/100km on the open road! Prepare to turn heads at every corner with an aggressive, glossy black front grille, Brembo brakes, distinct alloy wheels wrapped in grippy Michelin Pilot Sport tires and dual-lens full LED headlights and brake taillights.

Climb inside the cockpit-oriented cabin of the Stinger GT and prepare for take off when you wrap your hands around the leather, heated steering wheel with mounted paddle shifters that will make you smile with each shift! Enjoy top-shelf amenities like Bluetooth with wireless voice recognition, UVO with a vibrant 7-inch touchscreen display, a fabulous 9-speaker sound system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, satin chrome accent trim, a rear camera display and even a Smart Key with a pushbutton start that emphasizes the effortlessness and ease of this Kia.

This Stinger GT from KIA has safety as a top priority with advanced features such as cornering brake control, electronic stability control, brake fade compensation, hill start assist and an army of airbags all combined to enhance the well-being of your Kia and those on the road with you! This Sedan is a prime choice for your driving needs. Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Rear Parking Aid
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
  • Ambient Lighting
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 60/40 Split Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • LED Taillights
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • PADDLE SHIFTER
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Passenger Seat Lumbar
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Power Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Power Telescopic Steering
  • Intelligent Access
  • USB Input
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Led Headlights
  • Auto Start Stop
  • Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

