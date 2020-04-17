2018 Mazda CX-5

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Power Options Power Windows

Power Passenger Seat

Power Locks

POWER LIFT GATE Convenience Cruise Control

Garage door opener

Adaptive Cruise Control

KEYLESS REMOTE

Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Dual Zone Air Conditioning Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

REAR HEATED SEATS

Power Driver Seat

60/40 Split Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Trim Leather upholstery Windows MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System

BACKUP CAMERA

HEADS UP DISPLAY

LED Taillights

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Electronic Climate Control

Blind spot sensor

Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors

Driver Heated Seat

Passenger Heated Seat

Alarm Fob -OEM

Intelligent Access

USB Input

Bluetooth Stereo Adapter

Gasoline

Rear cross traffic alert

Forward collision alert

Led Headlights

Lane Keep Assist

Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.