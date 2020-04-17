Menu
2018 Mazda CX-5

GT

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

$31,225

  • 9,915KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4884207
  • Stock #: 181943
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM6J0425134
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

One Owner. Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Bluetooth, Backup Cam, NAV, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Memory Driver's Seat, Blindspot Monitoring, Moonroof, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Intelligent Access, LED Headlights & Taillights, 40/20/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seats, Available Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

A knockout in Snowflake White Pearl, our 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT is everything you're looking for and more! Motivated by a 2.5 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 187hp while matched to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Sport mode and Drive Selection. You'll love the handling of our All Wheel Drive CX-5 and conquer the road with 7.9L/100km thanks to Mazda's new Cylinder Deactivation System, which shuts down the two outside cylinders at crusing speeds to maximize efficiency. Brilliantly engineered, our CX-5 GT is the pinnacle of aerodynamic design with 19-inch alloy wheels and LED fog lights, headlights and tail lights with signature lighting.

Slide inside the well-appointed cabin that has been masterfully designed to meet your needs with a moonroof, front and rear heated leather seats with driver memory function, dual-zone automatic climate control, HomeLink, Advanced Keyless Entry, steering wheel mounted cruise/audio, and a 40/20/40 split-fold rear seat. Get acquainted with the Navigation system and listen to your favorite song through the BOSE® Premium Sound System with 10 speakers as you set off.

You'll drive confidently knowing our CX-5 has received superior safety ratings and that you are surrounded by innovative safety systems including a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, dynamic stability control, traction control, and advanced airbags. Refined, modern, highly functional and highly desirable, this Mazda CX-5 is practically calling your name! Get behind the wheel today! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • REAR HEATED SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 60/40 Split Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • HEADS UP DISPLAY
  • LED Taillights
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Intelligent Access
  • USB Input
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Forward collision alert
  • Led Headlights
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

