One Owner. Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Bluetooth, Backup Cam, NAV, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Memory Driver's Seat, Blindspot Monitoring, Moonroof, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Intelligent Access, LED Headlights & Taillights, 40/20/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seats, Available Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
A knockout in Snowflake White Pearl, our 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT is everything you're looking for and more! Motivated by a 2.5 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 187hp while matched to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Sport mode and Drive Selection. You'll love the handling of our All Wheel Drive CX-5 and conquer the road with 7.9L/100km thanks to Mazda's new Cylinder Deactivation System, which shuts down the two outside cylinders at crusing speeds to maximize efficiency. Brilliantly engineered, our CX-5 GT is the pinnacle of aerodynamic design with 19-inch alloy wheels and LED fog lights, headlights and tail lights with signature lighting.
Slide inside the well-appointed cabin that has been masterfully designed to meet your needs with a moonroof, front and rear heated leather seats with driver memory function, dual-zone automatic climate control, HomeLink, Advanced Keyless Entry, steering wheel mounted cruise/audio, and a 40/20/40 split-fold rear seat. Get acquainted with the Navigation system and listen to your favorite song through the BOSE® Premium Sound System with 10 speakers as you set off.
You'll drive confidently knowing our CX-5 has received superior safety ratings and that you are surrounded by innovative safety systems including a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, dynamic stability control, traction control, and advanced airbags. Refined, modern, highly functional and highly desirable, this Mazda CX-5 is practically calling your name! Get behind the wheel today! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
