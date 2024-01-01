$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
74,688KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1U70JM237493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray[Meteor Grey Mica]
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18A949
- Mileage 74,688 KM
