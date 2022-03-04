$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA6
SIGNATURE
- Listing ID: 8577278
- Stock #: 185690
- VIN: JM1GL1XY5J1319932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,560 KM
Vehicle Description
Signature. 2.5L Turbo. Nappa Leather. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-8409
Crafted for driving enjoyment, our 2018 Mazda6 Signature Sedan presented in invigorating Jet Black Mica is winning rave reviews from drivers just like you! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 250hp while supplying a nimble and light feel thanks to its responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive Signature offers near 7.5L/100km on the open road plus with its signature lighting and beautiful alloy wheels, you are sure to turn a few heads!
The bold style continues into the refined Signature cabin that is better than ever. You'll appreciate white Nappa leather heated front/rear seats, full power accessories, push-button start, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Get acquainted with our 7-inch colour touchscreen audio display with Mazda Connect, the HMI Commander Switch, HD radio, MP3, CD, and Bluetooth. Every trip in this sedan feels first-class indeed!
This Mazda6 boasts advanced safety features including front airbags, front side-impact airbags and side-impact curtain airbags as well as dynamic stability control, and a traction control system. Reward yourself with the innovation, style, and security that is synonymous with Mazda! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Save this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-8409
Remote Test Drives Available! All Covid Safety Measures here: https://www.parkmazda.ca/covid19/
