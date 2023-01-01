Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 MINI 5 Door

70,567 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2018 MINI 5 Door

2018 MINI 5 Door

Watch This Vehicle

2018 MINI 5 Door

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136622
  • Stock #: 187888
  • VIN: WMWXU1C50J2F92974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,567 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Park Mazda

2014 Ford Escape
272,294 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sorento LX
 13,019 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT
 122,255 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory