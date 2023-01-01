2018 Nissan Murano

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 2 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10171407

10171407 Stock #: 188048

188048 VIN: 5N1AZ2MH1JN103773

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 188048

Mileage 68,215 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.