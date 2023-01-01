2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Listing ID: 10023678

10023678 Stock #: 187775

187775 VIN: 5N1DR2MM7JC618170

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 187775

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.