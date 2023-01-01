Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 10023678
  2. 10023678
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10023678
  • Stock #: 187775
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM7JC618170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 187775
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Park Mazda

2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150
14,652 KM
$63,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 66,588 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory