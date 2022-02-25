2018 Nissan Qashqai

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 3 3 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8378952

8378952 Stock #: 185250

185250 VIN: JN1BJ1CR8JW209008

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green[Nitro Lime Metallic]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 185250

Mileage 72,330 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.