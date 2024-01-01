Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

161,150 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
SV

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
161,150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV4JC739168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Glacier White]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18P217
  • Mileage 161,150 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

2018 Nissan Rogue