$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,627KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV5JC720533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray[Gun Metallic]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 180517
- Mileage 63,627 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Park Mazda
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 18,854 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 70,484 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-30 GS 32,975 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Park Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
Call Dealer
587-805-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Park Mazda
587-805-0370
2018 Nissan Rogue