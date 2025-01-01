Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

63,627 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV

12547319

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,627KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV5JC720533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Gun Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 180517
  • Mileage 63,627 KM

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2018 Nissan Rogue