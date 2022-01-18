2018 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 4 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8144128

8144128 Stock #: 185097

185097 VIN: 5N1AT2MV7JC780782

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Magnetic Black Metallic]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 185097

Mileage 80,495 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.