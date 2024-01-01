Menu
2018 Nissan Sentra

57,792 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12035953

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
57,792KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP5JY276204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Gun Metallic]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 180245
  • Mileage 57,792 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

587-805-0370

2018 Nissan Sentra