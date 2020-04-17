Menu
2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,708KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Leather, NAV, 20" Black Wheels, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Backup Cam, Power/Leather/Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, A/C, Traction Control, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Tow Pkg, Spray On Box Liner, Hard Tonneau Cover, Fog Lights, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

This 2018 RAM 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4X4 looks brilliant in Flame Red! Powered by a 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 that delivers 395hp connected to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission for quick passing or easy hauling. You will find that the Four Wheel Drive Sport provides ample power and takes you further down the road with confidence as you score near approximately 11.8L/100km on the road while commanding the way with sport tail lamps, and alloy wheels.

Open the door of the Sport to a wealth of amenities waiting to spoil you including leather heated/ventilated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a power adjustable driver seat, and a heated steering wheel. As you command the road, you can also maintain a seamless connection thanks to Uconnect touchscreen infotainment with available satellite radio, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, smartphone integration, and even available WiFi.

The RAM has undergone rigorous testing and offers priceless peace of mind with a backup camera, stability control, trailer-sway control, and an advanced airbag system. Climb inside this 1500 Sport and reward yourself with its legendary performance, capability, and comfort. Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • remote start
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 60/40 Split Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
  • Halogen Headlights
  • Running Boards -Aftermarket
Additional Features
  • Hard Tonneau cover
  • Navigation System
  • Hard Top
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • LED Taillights
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Spray-on Box Liner
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Cooled Driver Seat
  • Cooled Passenger Seat
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Passenger Seat Lumbar
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Intelligent Access
  • USB Input
  • Remote Engine Start -OEM
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Colored Alloy Wheels
  • Molded Running Boards -Aftermarket
  • Led Headlights
  • Driver Seat Lumbar

