Alberta Truck. One Owner. Low KMS. Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Bluetooth, Backup Cam, NAV, Remote Start, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 20" Black Wheels, Trailer Tow Pkg, Spray On Box Liner, Soft Tonneau Cover, Fog Lights, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
Built to deliver capability and comfort, the 2018 RAM 1500 Outdoorsman Crew Cab 4X4 is proudly brought to you in Delmonico Red Pearlcoat! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter Eco-Diesel V6 that generates 240hp and 420lb-ft of torque while connected to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission for incredible towing authority. This Four Wheel Drive truck takes you down the road with confidence as you score near approximately 8.1L/100km and find it to offer proven performance and is certainly up to the task of taking on your big jobs! The Outdoorsman takes care of you where it matters most with automatic halogen quad headlamps, tinted glass windows, a class IV receiver hitch with integrated trailer tow wiring connector, and a locking tailgate.
The Outdoorsman interior was built to offer a haven of comfort, yet it's incredibly durable and built to last. Enjoy air-conditioning, cup holders, cruise control and an impressive sound system with auxiliary and USB port. This Outdoorsman checks all the boxes on your list, and then some!
You can rest assured when you are behind the wheel that this robust RAM has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, the Outdoorsman has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security, and comfort! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
