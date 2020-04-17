Menu
2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,429KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4883082
  • Stock #: 181855
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM9JS321553
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Alberta Truck. One Owner. Low KMS. Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Bluetooth, Backup Cam, NAV, Remote Start, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 20" Black Wheels, Trailer Tow Pkg, Spray On Box Liner, Soft Tonneau Cover, Fog Lights, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Built to deliver capability and comfort, the 2018 RAM 1500 Outdoorsman Crew Cab 4X4 is proudly brought to you in Delmonico Red Pearlcoat! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter Eco-Diesel V6 that generates 240hp and 420lb-ft of torque while connected to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission for incredible towing authority. This Four Wheel Drive truck takes you down the road with confidence as you score near approximately 8.1L/100km and find it to offer proven performance and is certainly up to the task of taking on your big jobs! The Outdoorsman takes care of you where it matters most with automatic halogen quad headlamps, tinted glass windows, a class IV receiver hitch with integrated trailer tow wiring connector, and a locking tailgate.

The Outdoorsman interior was built to offer a haven of comfort, yet it's incredibly durable and built to last. Enjoy air-conditioning, cup holders, cruise control and an impressive sound system with auxiliary and USB port. This Outdoorsman checks all the boxes on your list, and then some!

You can rest assured when you are behind the wheel that this robust RAM has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, the Outdoorsman has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security, and comfort! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 60/40 Split Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
  • Halogen Headlights
  • Tube Running Boards -OEM
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SOFT TONNEAU COVER
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Spray-on Box Liner
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Diesel Fuel
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • USB Input
  • Remote Engine Start -OEM
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Colored Alloy Wheels
  • Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

