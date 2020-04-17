983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
Alberta Truck. Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Blackout Appearance Pkg. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
Meet the incredible 2018 RAM 1500 Express Quad Cab 4x4 brought to you in Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl! Powered by a 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 that generates 395hp matched to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive truck embodies hard work and smart design as it yields near approximately 11.8L/100km on the open road serving up a comfortable, no-nonsense ride with plenty of power to meet and exceed your demands. This Express emphasizes helping you work smarter with automatic halogen quad headlamps, fog lights, tinted glass windows, and a locking tailgate.
Express interior was built to be a haven of comfort, yet it's incredibly durable and built to last. Enjoy air-conditioning, cup holders, cruise control and an impressive sound system with auxiliary and USB port. Once inside, you'll see it checks off all the boxes on your list and then some!
Behind the wheel of this Ram 1500 rest assured that our robust truck has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, the Express has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security, and comfort! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
