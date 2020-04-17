Menu
2018 RAM 1500

SXT/EXPRE

2018 RAM 1500

SXT/EXPRE

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,017KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4884144
  • Stock #: 182111
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FTXJS302030
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Alberta Truck. Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Blackout Appearance Pkg. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Meet the incredible 2018 RAM 1500 Express Quad Cab 4x4 brought to you in Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl! Powered by a 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 that generates 395hp matched to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive truck embodies hard work and smart design as it yields near approximately 11.8L/100km on the open road serving up a comfortable, no-nonsense ride with plenty of power to meet and exceed your demands. This Express emphasizes helping you work smarter with automatic halogen quad headlamps, fog lights, tinted glass windows, and a locking tailgate.

Express interior was built to be a haven of comfort, yet it's incredibly durable and built to last. Enjoy air-conditioning, cup holders, cruise control and an impressive sound system with auxiliary and USB port. Once inside, you'll see it checks off all the boxes on your list and then some!

Behind the wheel of this Ram 1500 rest assured that our robust truck has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, the Express has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security, and comfort! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bench Seat
  • 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Exterior
  • Halogen Headlights
  • Running Boards -OEM
Additional Features
  • Hard Top
  • SOFT TONNEAU COVER
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Locking Differential
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Plastic-Vinyl Box Liner
  • USB Input
  • Remote Engine Start -Aftermarket
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Colored Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

