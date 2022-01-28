$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 9 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8157655

8157655 Stock #: 184184

184184 VIN: 1C6RR7HT9JS144602

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red[Flame Red]

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 184184

Mileage 56,985 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.