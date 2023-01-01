2018 RAM 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10368393

10368393 Stock #: 18P151

18P151 VIN: 3C6UR5NL7JG120745

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 118,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.