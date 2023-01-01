Menu
2018 Subaru WRX

95,990 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Park Mazda

587-805-0370

BASE AWD

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

95,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10335060
  • Stock #: 188285
  • VIN: JF1VA1D64J8806231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Ice Silver Metallic]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,990 KM

