2018 Toyota RAV4

74,106 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

12308483

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,106KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV1JW811125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 180649
  • Mileage 74,106 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-XXXX

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2018 Toyota RAV4